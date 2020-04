BRIEF-Bank Of Georgia Says Bank Expects CET1 Ratio Requirements At 6.9% As Of March 31

April 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Georgia Group PLC:

* BANK OF GEORGIA - AGREED WITH NBG THAT JSC BANK OF GEORGIA WILL CREATE A GENERAL PROVISION OF GEL 400 MILLION UNDER BANK’S LOCAL ACCOUNTING BASIS

* BANK OF GEORGIA -CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIOS, FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY POSITIONS HAVE BEEN STRONG, AND REMAINING ABOVE OF MINIMUM REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

* BANK OF GEORGIA - EXPECTS CET1, TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO REQUIREMENTS AT 6.9%, 8.7% AND 13.3%, RESPECTIVELY, AS OF 31 MARCH 2020