May 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Georgia Group PLC:

* BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP - ARCHIL GACHECHILADZE, GROUP CEO, TO CONTRIBUTE 50% OF 2020 FIXED CASH SALARY TO SUPPORT FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 IN GEORGIA

* BANK OF GEORGIA -SENIOR EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO REDUCE 2020 FIXED CASH SALARY BY 20%, WITH EFFECT FROM 1 MARCH