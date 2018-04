April 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Guiyang Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 24.0 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT UP 19.95 PERCENT Y/Y Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Hy6WTM; bit.ly/2HYUprG Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)