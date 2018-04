April 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Hangzhou Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 13.2 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT UP 16.2 PERCENT Y/Y Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Hvj5ER ; bit.ly/2HvPjE3