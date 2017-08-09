FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of India exec: have provided for 60 pct of 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts
August 9, 2017 / 10:33 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Bank of India exec: have provided for 60 pct of 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bank Of India MD and CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra says:

* Plan to shore up capital base by 80 billion rupees this financial year through various measures

* Has exposure of about 82 billion rupees to 10 insolvency bankruptcy accounts

* Have provided for about 60 percent of those already

* Expects bad loan situation in Q2 to be better than Q1 if no unpleasant surprise

* Targeting credit and deposit growth of 8-10 percent in this financial year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

