BRIEF-Bank Of India Gets Shareholders' Nod To Issue Shares Worth 69.75 Bln Rupees To India Govt

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd:

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ISSUE OF 136.5 MILLION SHARES AGGREGATING UP TO 22.57 BILLION RUPEES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO GOVERNMENT OF INDIA

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CAPITAL RAISE OF UP TO 1 BILLION RUPEES

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO ISSUE FRESH CAPITAL AS TIER-I/TIER-II BONDS OR PREFERENCE SHARES FOR AMOUNT UP TO 100 BILLION RUPEES

* GETS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO ISSUE SHARES WORTH 69.75 BILLION RUPEES TO INDIA GOVERNMENT