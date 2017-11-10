FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2017 / 9:57 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

BRIEF-Bank of India ‍NIM improves to 2.15 pct in September

Reuters Staff

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd

* Says ‍NIM improved from 1.99 percent in June 2017 to 2.15 percent in September, 2017​ Source text: [Bank of India announced its audited results for the Q2 FY 2017-18, following approval by its Board of Directors on November 10, 2017. Highlights of Financial Results: ** Q-2 Net Profits rose by 40.94% Y-o-Y. ** Sequentially, Net Profits shot up by 104.08% ** NIM improved from 1.99% in June 2017 to 2.15% in September,2017 ** Gross NPA Ratio, which has declined for consecutive for four quarters. ** Provision Coverage Ratio improves to 65.23% from 55.23% in September,2016] Further company coverage:

