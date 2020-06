June 1 (Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd:

* DON’T FORESEE ANY CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY CONSTRAINS ON ACCOUNT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19

* DURING Q1 AND Q2 PROFITABILITY MAY GET IMPACTED DUE TO LOCKDOWN

* DUE TO POSTPONEMENT OF REPAYMENT OF PRINCIPLE & INTEREST TO AUG 31, RECOVERIES MAY GET AFFECTED IN Q2 ONWARDS