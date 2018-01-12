BRIEF-Bank Of India Says No Plans Of Levying Charges On Services Cuurently Offered For Free

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd:

* BANK OF INDIA - BANK DOES NOT HAVE ANY PLAN OF LEVYING CHARGES ON THOSE SERVICES WHICH ARE AVAILABLE FREE OF CHARGES CURRENTLY Source text: There were reports in some segments of Social media, Print & Visual media that all free services of PSBs including Bank of India will be ceased from January 20, 2018. It is hereby clarified that Bank of India does not have any plan of levying charges on those services which are available free of charges currently]