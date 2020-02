BRIEF-Bank of Ireland CEO says comfortable with current mortgage pricing

Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF IRELAND CEO SAYS COMFORTABLE WITH OUR POSITION ON MORTGAGE PRICING, IT IS A COMPETITIVE MARKET

* BANK OF IRELAND CEO SAYS STATE REMUNERATION RESTRICTIONS PUTTING SECTOR AT DISTINCT COMPETITIVE ADVATANGE FOR SPECIALIST ROLES

* BANK OF IRELAND CEO SAYS TO ROLL OUT NEW MOBILE APP TO CUSTOMERS IN MARCH, TAKEN LONGER THAN ANTICIPATED

* BANK OF IRELAND CEO SAYS NOT PLANNING TO SET HEADCOUNT TARGET IN RENEWED COST CUTTING DRIVE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)