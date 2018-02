BRIEF-Bank of Ireland CFO optimistic about future net interest margin growth

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland Group Plc:

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT FUTURE NET INTEREST MARGIN EXPANSION ON FUTURE LOAN BOOK GROWTH

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS VOLUME OF LENDING IN EARLY TRADING THIS YEAR HAS BEEN POSITIVE

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS LOAN BOOK GROWTH MORE LIKELY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 DUE TO SEASONAL FACTORS

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS DOES NOT SEE CHANGE IN PACE OF ORGANIC CAPITAL GENERATION OVER NEXT PERIOD

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS ANY TALK OF BUYBACKS, SPECIAL DIVIDENDS PREMATURE FOR THIS YEAR Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)