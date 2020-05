BRIEF-Bank Of Ireland CFO sees quite a lot of Irish six-month payment breaks

May 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland Chief Financial Officer Myles O’Grady in interview with Reuters:

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS MORTGAGE BREAKS HAVE BEGUN TO PLATEAU, ROI MORTGAGES ACCOUNT FOR 19,000, UK MORTGAGES JUST OVER 20,000

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS REASONABLE TO ASSUME QUITE A LOT OF IRISH NUMBERS WILL OPT FOR EXTRA THREE MONTH BREAK

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS 250 MILLION IMPAIRMENT COVID-19 OVERLAY IS OVERALL ASSESSMENT OF ALL LOANS, MORE CONSERVATIVE THAN EUROPEAN PEERS

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS NO QUESTION THAT FOR ALL BANKS ROTE WILL BE CHALLENGING

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS COST TARGET OF 1.65 BILLION EUROS BY 2021 STILL STANDS, WANT TO CONTOL CONTROLLABLES

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS IRISH MORTGAGE MARKET SIZE COULD BE HALF WHAT WE WOULD HAVE EXPECTED

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS CREDIT METRICS ARE STRONG GOING INTO CRISIS, HAVE BUILT UP UNDERWRITING CAPABILITIES OVER LAST FEW YEARS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)