BRIEF-Bank of Ireland FY underlying profit 758 mln euros, revises ROTE target

Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF IRELAND - FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 758 MILLION EUR VERSUS 935 MILLION EUR IN 2018, OP PROFIT PRE-IMPAIRMENT UP 10%

* BANK OF IRELAND - FY NIM 2.14% VERSUS 2.15% AT END-SEPT, FY NET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF 215 MILLION EUR

* BANK OF IRELAND - LOAN BOOK INCREASED BY 2.5 BILLION EUR IN 2019, ANNUAL NET 4% REDUCTION OPERATING EXPENSES

* BANK OF IRELAND - NON PERFORMING EXPOSURES REDUCED BY 1.5 BILLION EUR TO 3.5 BILLION EUR; NPE RATIO NOW AT 4.4 PERCENT

* BANK OF IRELAND - DIVIDEND INCREASED TO 17.5 EURO CENTS PER SHARE FROM 16 EURO CENTS PER SHARE IN 2018

* BANK OF IRELAND - FULLY LOADED CORE TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 13.8% AT END-DEC VERSUS 13.7% END-SEPT

* BANK OF IRELAND - TOTAL NEW LENDING VOLUMES UP 3% Y/Y IN 2019, 24% MARKET SHARE OF NEW MORTGAGE LENDING IN IRELAND

* BANK OF IRELAND - REFLECTING STRONG MOMENTUM LOWERING COST TARGET BY 50 MILLION EUR TO 1.65 BILLION IN 2021

* BANK OF IRELAND - NIM EXPECTED TO BE CIRCA 2.05% IN 2020, NET INTEREST INCOME EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH 2019

* BANK OF IRELAND - INCREASING TARGET CET1 RATIO TO IN EXCESS OF 13.5% (FROM IN EXCESS OF 13.0%) DUE TO UK COUNTERCYCLICAL CAPITAL BUFFER

* BANK OF IRELAND -REVISING TARGETED ROTE FOR 2021 TO CIRCA 8% (FROM IN EXCESS OF 10%), CONTINUE TO TARGET 10% OVER THE LONGER TERM.

* BANK OF IRELAND - NET IMPAIRMENT CHARGE AT UPPER END OF A RANGE OF 20BPS – 30BPS PER ANNUM DURING 2020-2021

* BANK OF IRELAND - EXPECTS NET LENDING GROWTH OF CIRCA 2 BILLION EUR WHILE MAINTAINING COMMERCIAL DISCIPLINE ON RISK AND PRICING Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)