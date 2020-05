BRIEF-Bank Of Ireland mortgage drawdowns halved in April vs Q1

May 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland

* BANK OF IRELAND - 4,000 CONSUMER LOAN PAYMENT BREAKS APPROVED IN IRELAND, 11,000 FOR IRISH SMES PLUS 4,000 WORKING CAPITAL SUPPORTS - PRESENTATION

* BANK OF IRELAND - 17,000 PAYMENT BREAKS APPROVED IN NORTHRIDGE UK BUSINESS, 15,000 FOR UK CONSUMER LOANS, 1,000 N.IRELAND SMES

* BANK OF IRELAND - TOTAL APRIL 2020 NEW LENDING 37% LOWER VERSUS APRIL 2019, MORTGAGE APPLICATIONS, DRAWDOWNS IN IRELAND AT C.50% VERSUS. Q1

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS - COULD SEE NIM 10 BASIS POINTS LOWER THAN 2.05% GUIDANCE, NET INTEREST INCOME 10 BPS LOWER

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS UK CAR FINANCE BUSINESS HAS FALLEN OFF STEEPLY SINCE CORONAVRIUS OUTBREAK

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS HAS SEEN SOME OF 155 MILLION EUR VALUATION CHARGE COME BACK IN APRIL BUT COULD BE A VOLATILE YEAR

* BANK OF IRELAND CEO SAYS GOOD IRISH GOVERNMENT HAS LAID OUT CLEAR ROADMAP FOR RE-OPENING OF ECONOMY, “VERY LITTLE ROOM FOR CONFUSION THERE” Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)