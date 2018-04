April 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland Group PLC:

* NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR 3 MONTHS TO MARCH 2018 WAS 2.22%

* GROUP CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT OPERATING EXPENSES FOR 2018 WILL BE LOWER THAN 2017

* CUSTOMER LOAN VOLUMES WERE EUR 76 BILLION AT END OF MARCH 2018, WITH NEW LENDING VOLUMES EXCEEDING REDEMPTIONS BY EUR 0.1 BILLION

* GROSS NEW LENDING IN Q1 2018 WAS 20% HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* MORTGAGE MARKET SHARE WAS 28% FOR FIRST 2 MONTHS OF 2018

* FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO INCREASED BY A NET 10BPS TO 13.7% Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)