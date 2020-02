Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF IRELAND CEO SAYS REMAIN COMMITTED TO UK MARKET, IMPROVING RETURNS IMPERATIVE

* BANK OF IRELAND CEO SAYS SEES LONG TERM PATH TO ROTE ABOVE 10% WITHOUT IMPROVEMENT IN INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT

* BANK OF IRELAND CFO SAYS ANTICIPATES NIM REMAINING ABOVE 2% IN 2021 IF WE SEE NO FURTHER DETERIORATION IN RATE ENVIRONMENT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)