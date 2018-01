Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland Group Plc:

* ANNOUNCES LIAM MCLOUGHLIN, CEO OF RETAIL IRELAND DIVISION, DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANISATION TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS​

* ‍COMMENCED PROCESS OF IDENTIFYING PERMANENT SUCCESSOR; DES CROWLEY, CEO OF RETAIL UK, TO STEP IN AS INTERIM CEO OF RETAIL IRELAND