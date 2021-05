BRIEF-Bank of Italy Sets UniCredit's MREL Requirements

May 14 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* UPDATE ON MREL REQUIREMENT

* FROM 1 JANUARY 2024, CONSOLIDATED MREL WILL BECOME “FULLY LOADED”, WILL BE SET EQUAL TO MAX BETWEEN 21.40 PERCENT RWA AND 5.90 PERCENT LRE

* FROM JAN 1 2022, WILL HAVE TO COMPLY WITH SUBORDINATED MREL, EQUAL TO MAX BETWEEN 11.79 PERCENT RWA AND 5.68 PERCENT LRE

* SHALL COMPLY FROM JAN 1, 2022, WITH INTERMEDIATE MREL EQUAL TO MAXIMUM BETWEEN 20.73% OF RWA, PLUS CBR, AND 5.90% LRE