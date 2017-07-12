FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Bank of Japan will increase its economic growth projections for current fiscal year, fiscal 2018 - Nikkei
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 6:08 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bank of Japan will increase its economic growth projections for current fiscal year, fiscal 2018 - Nikkei

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* The Bank Of Japan will increase its economic growth projections for the current fiscal year and fiscal 2018 - Nikkei

* At its policy meeting next week, the Bank Of Japan is expected to upgrade its forecasts for the two years by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage point - Nikkei‍​

* Bank Of Japan will reduce its inflation outlook for the current fiscal year and fiscal 2018 - Nikkei‍​

* The BOJ is considering downgrade its consumer price index forecasts for fiscal 2017, 2018, due to sluggish price increases starting in spring - Nikkei‍​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2uf7w0D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.