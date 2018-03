March 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Jinzhou Co Ltd:

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB8.98 BILLION VERSUS RMB8.13 BILLION​

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME RMB18.53 BILLION VERSUS RMB15.45 BILLION

* ‍PROPOSED PAYMENT OF A CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB0.16 PER SHARE​