May 2 (Reuters) - BANK OF JORDAN CO:

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 11.5 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 13.9 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 26.6 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 24.3 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO Source:(bit.ly/2rdDt79) Further company coverage: