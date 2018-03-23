FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 23, 2018 / 3:40 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Bank of Kaohsiung announces 2017 dividend payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Kaohsiung Ltd

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividend of T$0.13 per share to shareholders for 2017

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$130.4 million in total

* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.2 for every one share

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.17 for every one share

* Says it will distribute stock dividend of 37.1 million shares in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XmE5BA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.