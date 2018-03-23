BRIEF-Bank of Kaohsiung announces 2017 dividend payment

March 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Kaohsiung Ltd

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividend of T$0.13 per share to shareholders for 2017

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$130.4 million in total

* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.2 for every one share

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.17 for every one share

* Says it will distribute stock dividend of 37.1 million shares in total

