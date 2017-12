Dec 20(Reuters) - Bank of Kaohsiung Ltd

* Says co’s employee assumed customer’s name to open accounts and fake loans, and overcharged fees from customers

* Says co is imposed fine of T$4 million by Financial Supervisory Commission due to the deficiency of establishment and execution in internal control

* Says co has laid off the employee

