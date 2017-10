Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bank Of Maharashtra Ltd:

* Announced a reduction of 5 to 15 basis points in its Marginal Cost Of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) w.e.f August 7

Source text - New Delhi, August 7, 2017: Bank of Maharashtra has announced a reduction of 5 to 15 basis points in its marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) w.e.f from today, 07.08.2017. Base rate is kept unchanged at 9.70 per cent per annum.

