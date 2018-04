April 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Marin Bancorp:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS OF $6.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $21.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED TO $20.1 MILLION IN PRIOR QUARTER

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31PER SHARE

* BOARD HAS APPROVED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $25 MILLION OF CO'S COMMON STOCK THROUGH MAY 1, 2019