BRIEF-Bank Of Montreal Announces Specific Share Repurchase Program As Part Of Its Normal Course Issuer Bid

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal:

* BANK OF MONTREAL ANNOUNCES SPECIFIC SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS PART OF ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* BANK OF MONTREAL - ‍WILL ENTER AGREEMENT WITH THIRD PARTY TO REPURCHASE SHARES THROUGH DAILY PURCHASES TO TAKE PLACE BETWEEN JAN 10, AND FEB 2,

* BANK OF MONTREAL - ‍CURRENTLY INTENDS TO PURCHASE MAXIMUM OF 3 MILLION COMMON SHARES UNDER PROGRAM​

* BANK OF MONTREAL - SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM​ WILL FORM PART OF CO'S NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FOR UP TO 15 MILLION COMMON SHARES