BRIEF-Bank Of New York Mellon issues Q4, full-year guidance
#Market News
BRIEF-Bank Of New York Mellon issues Q4, full-year guidance

Reuters Staff

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Bank of New York Mellon - ‍“expect performance fees in investment management business in Q4 will be similar to Q4 of 2016” - conf call

* Bank of New York Mellon - ‍investment in other income for Q4 & beyond expected to be in $40 million to $60 million range - conf call

* Bank of new york mellon - expect total adjusted expenses for full year in line with prior guidance or about 1% higher than last year - conf call

* Bank of new york mellon - “expect to generate positive operating leverage for the full year” - conf call

* Bank of new york mellon - full year net interest revenue still expected to be at high end of 4% to 6% range given previously - conf call

* Bank of new york mellon - “drop in average deposits in q3 attributable to one large client” - conf call

* Bank of new york mellon - On blockchain: “we do have a fair amount of work going on inside the company focused on blockchain” - conf call Further company coverage:

