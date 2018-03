March 12 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SAYS TRIAN FUND’S EDWARD GARDEN REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF 255,600 SHARES AT $56.52/SHARE ON MARCH 9 - SEC FILING

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SAYS TRIAN FUND'S EDWARD GARDEN REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF 104,400 SHARES AT $57.02/SHARE ON MARCH 9 - SEC FILING