Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:

* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON-ISSUED $1 BILLION OF 2.95% SENIOR MEDIUM TERM NOTES SERIES J DUE 2023,$750 MILLION OF 3.4% SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES SERIES J DUE 2028 Source text - bit.ly/2EpGS8F Further company coverage: