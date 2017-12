BRIEF-Bank Of Nova Scotia Says BBVA Accepted Scotiabank's Offer To Buy 68.19 Pct Ownership In BBVA Chile For About $2.2 Bln

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia:

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-BBVA ACCEPTED SCOTIABANK‘S OFFER TO BUY ITS 68.19 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN BBVA CHILE, FOR ABOUT $2.2 BILLION ​

* SCOTIABANK FORMALIZES AGREEMENT WITH BBVA TO ACQUIRE ITS SHARES IN BBVA CHILE

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH BBVA AND INTENDS TO MERGE BBVA CHILE WITH ITS EXISTING OPERATIONS IN CHILE

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS SAID FAMILY, WHICH OWNS 31.62% OF BBVA CHILE, HAS WAIVED ITS RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL TO ACQUIRE BBVA‘S SHARES OF BBVA CHILE

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-SAID FAMILY HAS INDICATED THEIR WILLINGNESS TO POTENTIALLY REMAIN IN BUSINESS

* BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA- SAID FAMILY WOULD INVEST UP TO ABOUT $500 MILLION IN ORDER TO OWN UP TO 25 PERCENT OF COMBINED BUSINESS