May 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia:

* REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MILLION

* TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK