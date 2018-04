April 23 (Reuters) - Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd :

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.78 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON- NET INTEREST INCOME ("NII") FOR Q1 2018 $81.8 MILLION AN INCREASE OF $13.6 MILLION COMPARED WITH NII OF $68.3 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017