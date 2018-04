April 26 (Reuters) - Bank Of Princeton:

* THE BANK OF PRINCETON ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $9.9 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018 VERSUS $9.4 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017