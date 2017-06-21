FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Qingdao co received approvals to issue tier-two capital bonds

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Bank Of Qingdao Co Ltd

* Refers to announcements of bank of qingdao co in relation to issuance of tier-two capital bonds

* Bank is approved to issue tier-two capital bonds in National Inter-Bank Bond Market Of China, with total issuance amount not exceeding rmb5 billion

* Bank Pproceeds raised to be used to replenish tier-two capital of bank

* Received approvals from Qingdao Bureau Of China Banking Regulatory Commission & People's Bank Of China for issuance of tier-two capital bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

