April 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Queensland Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES SALE OF ST ANDREW’S INSURANCE FOR $65 MILLION

* EXPECTS COMPLETION TO OCCUR IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

* TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN INDICATIVE POST-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF $8 MILLION AND INCREASE CET 1 RATIO BY 20 BASIS POINTS