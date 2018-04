April 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Queensland Ltd:

* H1 STATUTORY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $174 MILLION, UP 8%

* H1 COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE CAPITAL RATIO 9.42 PERCENT AS AT FEB-17,2018

* FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND MAINTAINED AT 38 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME $475 MILLION VERSUS $452 MILLION