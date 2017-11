Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Queensland Ltd:

* ‍COMPLETED BOOKBUILD FOR CAPITAL NOTES OFFER ANNOUNCED ON NOV 22, 2017; MARGIN SET AT 3.75 PCT P.A.

* ‍BOQ ALSO INCREASED OFFER SIZE FROM $300 MILLION TO $325 MILLION​