April 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Queensland Ltd:

* UPDATES ON ITS A$150 MILLION WHOLESALE CAPITAL NOTES (WCNS), WHICH CONSTITUTE ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL

* EXPECTS IN DUE COURSE TO GIVE A NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TO HOLDERS OF WCNS IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF WCNS

* AFTER REPAYMENT OF WCNS WILL REMAIN STRONGLY CAPITALISED & ABOVE ITS CET1 RATIO TARGET OF 9.0 TO 9.5%

* CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED APRA'S APPROVAL AND INTENDS TO REDEEM WCNS ON 26 MAY 2020