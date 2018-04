April 2 (Reuters) - BANK OF SHARJAH:

* HAS ENGAGED SHUAA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AS LIQUIDITY PROVIDER FOR ITS SHARES‍​

* SAYS SHUAA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD WILL COMMENCE LIQUIDITY PROVISION ACTIVITY ON APRIL 4

* SHUAA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SHALL NOT AT ANY TIME OWN MORE THAN 5 PERCENT OF BANK'S SHARES Source:(bit.ly/2pXdUGj) Further company coverage: