May 7 (Reuters) - Bank of the Philippine Islands:

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES 18.45 BILLION PESOS, UP 2.7 PERCENT

* Q1 NET INCOME 6.25 BILLION PESOS, FLAT VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* AT THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO (CET1) WAS AT 12.65 PERCENT

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 12.51 BILLION PESOS, UP BY 8.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: