April 23 (Reuters) - Bank of the Philippine Islands :

* Q1 NET INCOME 6.39 BILLION PESOS, DOWN 5%

* BOOKED 4.23 BILLION PESOS IN PROVISIONS FOR LOAN LOSSES IN Q1 IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* Q1 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.63%, UP BY 24 BASIS POINTS