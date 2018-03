March 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of Zhengzhou Co Ltd:

* ‍FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB4,280 MILLION VERSUS RMB 3,999 MILLION​

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME RMB8,106 MILLION VERSUS RMB8,300 MILLION

* AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO OF 13.53%, NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO OF 1.50%‍​