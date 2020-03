March 26 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA:

* SAYS RECEIVED DOCUMENT FROM POLAND’S FINANCIAL REGULATOR KNF, IN WHICH KNF EXPECTS BANKS TO RETAIN ALL NET PROFIT WORKED OUT IN PREVIOUS YEARS

* DECISION OF KNF IS RELATED TO POTENTIAL FURTHER NEGATIVE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC