April 19 (Reuters) - Bank Saint Petersburg:

* BANK SAINT PETERSBURG IS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACK AT CURRENT SHARE PRICES - INTERFAX CITES DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD KONSTANTIN BALANDIN AS SAYING

* “PROBABLY, IT IS THE BEST SCENARIO IN GENERAL TO SEND SIGNALS TO YOU, THE MARKET, TO ANYONE, THAT WE BELIEVE THAT THE SHARES ARE UNDERVALUED AND THAT WE DO NOT AGREE WITH THIS ASSESSMENT” - INTERFAX CITES BALANDIN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)