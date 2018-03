BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg FY 2017 Net Profit Up At RUB 7.43 Bln

March 22 (Reuters) - BANK SAINT PETERSBURG:

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF RUB 7.43 BILLION VERSUS RUB 4.28 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 PROVISION CHARGE RUB 9.57 BILLION VERSUS RUB 12.49 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME OF RUB 20.55 BILLION VERSUS RUB 22.14 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AS AT JAN. 1, 2018 TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO OF 12.39% VERSUS 11% IN 2017

* FY 2017 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.6% VERSUS 4.1% YEAR AGO

* AS AT JAN 1, 2018 SHARE OF PROBLEM LOANS OF 14.3% VERSUS 15.2% AS AT JAN. 1, 2017

* FOR 2017 RUB 9.7 BILLION LOANS WERE WRITTEN OFF