March 22 (Reuters) - Bank Saint Petersburg:

* SEES NIM IN 2018 UP 4%-DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD

* SEES ROAE IN 2018 OF 12-14% - DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD

* SEES 2018 LOAN PORTFOLIO GROWTH OF 5% - DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)