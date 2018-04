April 19 (Reuters) - Bank Sankt-Peterburg PAO:

* WILL DECIDE ON SHARE BUYBACK IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS - INTERFAX CITES DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

* DOES NOT PLAN ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE IN THE NEAR FUTURE DUE TO CURRENT SHARE PRICE - INTERFAX CITES DEPUTY CHAIRMAN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)