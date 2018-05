May 3 (Reuters) - Bank Sohar SAOG:

* LAST TRANCHE OF COMPULSORILY CONVERTIBLE BONDS AMOUNTING TO OMR 2.384 MILLION OUT OF A TOTAL OMR 7.150 MILLION WAS CONVERTED TO COMMON EQUITY SHARES

* AS PER TERMS OF BOND ISSUANCE, PRICE FOR CONVERSION IS OMR 0.122 Source: (bit.ly/2KwkAEw)