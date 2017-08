July 30 (Reuters) - BANK SOHAR:

* BOARD INVITES EGM ON AUGUST 13 TO APPROVE THE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL TIER I CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS IN THE FORM OF PERPETUAL BONDS THROUGH A PRIVATE ISSUE AGGREGATING OF 100 MILLION RIALS (70 MILLION RIALS PLUS 30 MILLION RIALS AS GREEN SHOE OPTION) WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 PER BOND Source: (bit.ly/2eYMv4F) Further company coverage: