Dec 8 (Reuters) - BANK VOZROZHDENIE PAO:

* SAYS VEB ACQUIRES 9.43% STAKE IN COMPANY

* SAYS VEB INCREASES ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 17.3% FROM 9.43%

* SAYS VEB DECREASES ITS STAKE TO 12.8% FROM 17.85%

* SAYS VEB INCREASES ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 27.14% FROM 14%

* THE TRANSACTIONS ARE CAUSED BY REPO Source text: bit.ly/2jwpypb, bit.ly/2B1ITZ3, bit.ly/2yOPzbo, bit.ly/2A7x2W1

